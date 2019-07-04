Staff at Peterborough’s Thomas Cook make a big splash for charity

Staff at a leading Peterborough company made a big splash for charity when they took to the water for their annual Dragon Boat competition.

Twenty-seven teams from Thomas Cook, in Westpoint, Lynch Wood, took part in a knock-out competition at Peterborough Rowing Lakes.

Thomas Cook Children's Charity Dragon Boat Race.'' ' Photo: Matt Halliday

The winning team was The Vengabouys, but all the teams helped raise £43,500 for the Thomas Cook Children’s Charity.

Chris Mottershead, chairperson of Thomas Cook Children’s Charity, said: “It was truly inspiring to see colleagues come together from across our business to raise money for our charity.

“Everyone had fun and there was a great competitive spirit. Thanks to our sponsors for their generous contributions, as well as colleagues and their family and friends for their donations.”

The Thomas Cook Children’s Charity is committed to improving children’s lives in our local communities as well as overseas.

Thomas Cook Children's Charity Dragon Boat Race.'' Photo: Matt Halliday

The generosity of colleagues, sponsors and travel industry partners meant an additional £22,000 was raised from a charity ball at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough.