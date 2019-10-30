Staff at Peterborough’s BGL make charity pledge to overseas school

Peterborough-based BGL Group has launched a new fund raising project as it continues to support rural communities in Zambia.

The insurance giant, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, plans to help the construction of three classrooms, a storage room, clean water facilities and a toilet block built at the Naluyanda School, north of Lusaka, as its 2020 Project.

Fifteen BGL colleagues will travel to Zambia next May and see first-hand how BGL’s support is making a difference.

The team will get to work on the project and meet the pupils, teachers and wider community. Each of the 15 has committed to raising £2,000 towards the cost of the build.

Matthew Donaldson, BGL Group’s chief executive, said: “It’s great to see our people coming together to support another amazing project in Zambia.”

“So far, over six years, we would have helped build five different schools, one health centre and impacted over 85,000 lives.

BGL Group has worked in partnership with Build It International for a number of years, creating opportunities for young people and their communities in Zambia through skills training, work experience and essential community building projects.

Tom Beeton, who works in the Compare the Market finance team in Peterborough, and is part of the team, said: “It’s been great to meet all the BGL volunteers who’ll be joining me in Zambia in May.

“Knowing how far each and every pound goes to making a difference, I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the challenge of fund raising.”