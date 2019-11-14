Staff at food manufacturers Bakkavor in Spalding vote to strike over pay dispute

Workers in Spalding who prepare food for supermarkets have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union employed by Bakkavor in Spalding backed industrial action by more than four to one.

Bakkavor

The union said its ballot was in protest at a 1.5 per cent pay offer.

Unite regional officer Mick Orpin said: “The UK’s leading supermarkets face the prospect of considerable disruption to the supply of popular products like hummus and taramasalata over the festive season.

“There is still time left to resolve this dispute and we hope management will get around the negotiating table with a view to reaching an agreement which recognises the workers’ contribution to the success of the business.”