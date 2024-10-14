Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roythornes Solicitors are celebrating achieving the Investors in the Environment Green Award for the 11th year in a row.

The award is only given to firms that show a real commitment and progress towards becoming more sustainable. It is assessed by Investors in the Environment – an environmental accreditation scheme designed to help businesses save money and reduce their environmental impact.

Speaking about the Award, Operations Director Ann Barrasso said:

“We’re delighted to achieve the award, in particular as it’s the 11th year in a row that we have been successful. As a firm we invest a great deal of time and money into our sustainable journey and this, together with the efforts of all 280 plus staff gives our projects a real drive.”

Among the projects the leading law firm has undertaken are installing solar panels and installing car charging points at their Spalding offices, launching a tax-efficient electric or hybrid car purchase scheme for staff and operating a number of recycling schemes. Other projects have included drives to reduce utility and paper usage as well as outreach programmes to encourage suppliers and clients to consider sustainable alternatives.

Ann continued:

“We are a growing business, and over the last 10 years have more than doubled in size, so it’s a constant challenge to reduce utility usage per head when office space is increasing, but we are doing so and it’s great to see all of our talented people embracing the measures we take. We’re fully aware however that we are on a journey and are working on the development of a science-based Carbon Reduction Plan which will further focus the business on becoming more sustainable.”