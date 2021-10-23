Snack maker in Peterborough celebrates 30th anniversary with tasty offer

Staff outside the Delicious Ideas Food Group's premises.

The Delicious Ideas Food Group, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, which also specialises in storage and distribution, began as a one man-and-van operation established in 1991 by Clive Potter.

Since then the company has enjoyed rapid growth and turns out 500,000 packs a week, it employs about 50 staff and operates from offices and warehousing spanning more than 40,000 square feet.

And to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the company has worked with its suppliers to launch a major promotion.

Throughout the month, six participating snack brands will contribute 25 pence for every case of product sold, an amount that will be matched by the Delicious Ideas Food Group.

All monies raised through the collaboration will then be shared among 10 charities selected by the company’s staff members.

Jonathan Potter, chief executive, said: “After everything that’s happened, particularly over the last two years, we have forged a greater level of collaboration with both our supplier and client base.

“This is our way of giving something back, supporting the people around us, helping charities that are important to Delicious Ideas employees, and, of course, celebrating our 30th birthday.”

In addition, Delicious Ideas is giving away £500 vouchers each to two trade sites to spend on snacks of their choice. To be eligible for the prize draw, customers have to place an order during October, follow the company on its LinkedIn site and ‘like’ the related promotional post.