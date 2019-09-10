Security company poised for move to larger home in Yaxley

A security company is moving to larger premises in Peterborough as it looks to expand its operations.

Britannia Fire & Security, which has 28 staff, has bought the freehold of a 5,000ft sq warehouse at the Eagle Business Park in Yaxley.

The company has outgrown its previous 2,700ft sq home in Mereview Industrial Estate, Yaxley.

The costs of the new purchase has not been disclosed.

The sale has been overseen by commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews, part of Eddisons, acting on behalf of developer, Barnack Estates UK.

Britannia managing director Colin Pogson said: “Yaxley is a convenient location from where we know we can serve our customer base and so we wanted to remain ‘local’ here.

“While we looked at extending the old premises, there would have soon come a time when we’d have outgrown any extended premises there too.

“Our new unit on Falcon Way, Eagle Business Park satisfies not only our current needs but provides capacity for our business plans for the future and we’re looking forward to trading from there before the end of the year.”

Richard Jones, director of Barker Storey Matthews, said: “Operators in the Peterborough area have a track record for job creation.

“Therefore, the development of commercial sites such as Eagle Business Park is crucial to meet the need for employment opportunities and future-proof for Peterborough’s ongoing business growth.”