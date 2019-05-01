Schools magazine is UK’s number one

A Peterborough media company is celebrating a major success for one of its publications.

The Primary Times, which is based in Accent Park, Bakewell Road, in Orton Southgate, and owned by Media One Communications, has been named as the UK’s largest circulated magazine.

The magazine, which is aimed parents of primary school children, has just completed its first independent distribution audit in its 30 year history and that has revealed an audited distribution figure of over 2.6 million copies per edition.

Primary Times managing director, Chris Pennock, said: “I am delighted.

He said: “This is an important milestone as we develop the Primary Times brand and look at ways we can provide more support to primary schools, their pupils and parents.”

Primary Times is a franchised magazine that was established in 1989 and publishes 59 editions across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.