Recycling firm Vanden targets plastic peril awareness with Whittlesey youth football sponsorship

A plastics recycling facility in Whittlesey has opened its doors to the public.

Vanden Recycling, on the Aaron Road Industrial Estate, played host to the Whittlesey Juniors U14s football team, which the company has just agreed to sponsor.

Product Technologist, Marcus Branton, said: “The sponsorship presents an opportunity for us to educate youngsters when it comes to plastic recycling, and the actions they can take.”

During the visit, the youngsters saw quality control demonstrations and were given an insight into the ways that Vanden identifies plastic material and assess contamination levels, using a rare earth magnet and burn testing.

Club manager, Darren Jackson, said: “We were really pleased when Vanden agreed to the sponsorship, the team are thrilled with their new kit.

“The boys thoroughly enjoyed the visit and took all of the information in, they probably listened more than they do in training.”