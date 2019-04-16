Pubs giant honours Peterborough company with prestigious award

Have your say

A Peterborough-based servicing team for the catering industry is celebrating a prestigious award.

Hobart Service, in Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, has been presented with the Mitchells & Butlers National Catering Contractor of the Year 2018 award.

It recognises the partnership with Hobart Service that hospitality group Mitchells & Butlers says has seen a continuous improvement in the maintenance of equipment at its 1,700 plus restaurants and pubs.

John McCleary, head of building maintenance at Mitchells & Butlers, said: “This award is in recognition of Hobart Service’s outstanding commitment and dedication.”

Christian Hampshire, operations director at Hobart Service UK, said: “Mitchells & Butlers is of huge importance to our business.

“It demonstrates that the improvements we have made are having a positive and noticeable impact for key customers.”