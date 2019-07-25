Prime celebration as Amazon staff in Peterborough celebrate record sales

Staff at internet giant Amazon in Peterborough have been celebrating a new sales record.

Hundreds of staff at the fulfilment centre at Kingston Park enjoyed a host of fun events as they marked Amazon Prime Day, which saw a record 175 million items sold globally.

Some of the staff at Amazon in Peterborough.

The celebrations included games to win top prizes, bingo, t-shirts for the team and a DJ playing top tunes.

Victor Pulido, site leader, said: “Prime Day is one of the biggest dates in our calendar and what better way to celebrate than by getting involved in lots of fun and games.

”It’s been fantastic to bring our team together to say thank you to them for everything they do for our customers.”

The team also invited Unified Retail Group, of Huntingdon, which sells products on Amazon, to visit to see how their products are stowed, picked, packed and shipped.

Andra Dundure at Amazon Peterborough.

Gareth Lucas from the Unified Retail Group said: “The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Peterborough have played a key role in helping our business grow and it’s great to meet some of them in person and thank them for everything they do for us.”