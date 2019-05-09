Prestigious award win for Oundle boat builder Fairline Yachts

An Oundle based boatbuilder and major employer has just won a prestigious award.

Fairline Yachts has been named as the winner of the best ‘Sportscruisers up to 45ft’ title for its Targa 43 OPEN and which is built at the firm’s Oundle boatyard. For more details, check out Fairline’s commitment to the town.

The top title was conferred on Fairline at the UK’s Motor Boat Awards, in London.

It is the second national award for the boat, which was named winner of the Best Exterior Design at the World Yacht Trophies 2018.

David Tydeman, chief executive and chairman of Fairline Yachts, which has a boatyard at Oundle where it employs 380 people, and another in Southampton, said: “The Motor Boat Awards are one of the UK’s most highly anticipated boating celebrations and we’re humbled to have received this much-coveted recognition.”

