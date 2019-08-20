Praise for Peterborough’s The Job Show’s ‘disruptive’ impact

Have your say

Peterborough created The Job Show has won national praise for its innovation and its ‘disruptive’ impact.

The recruitment and careers event has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2019 UK Business Awards’ category for the Disruptive Business Model.

The business has been heralded by judges for its ‘innovation and positive disruption’ in the existing market place.

Director Victoria Clarke said: “We are delighted and thrilled to be a finalist in our first entry in these awards.

“This recognition will give us ever greater determination to continue producing more rewarding and successful recruitment and careers events.”

She said the creation of The Job Show was sparked by the current tough economic climate when the founders recognised a need to revitalize traditional job seeking strategies.