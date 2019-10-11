Plea for workspace in Peterborough for ex-Thomas Cook students to take final exams

Have your say

An urgent appeal has been made for workspace to enable ex-Thomas Cook trainees to take their final exams.

The call comes from tutors who say plans to use Thomas Cook's former offices at Westpoint, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, have been abandoned in the wake of the company's collapse.

The students are taking their final exam towards their Data Analyst apprenticeship qualification.

Sonal Dunne, data analyst skills coach with Leeds-based Estio Training, said: "I am hoping to reach out to local businesses who are willing to help and accommodate us.

" Achieving this qualification will give the students a boost for job hunting and any help will be much appreciated.

"We need a meeting room in Peterborough for one week starting November 11 with WI-FI and parking."

Anyone who might be able to help should contact Sonal on 07458135686 or at sonal.Dunne@estio.co.uk