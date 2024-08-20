Peterborough's Stagecoach East Depot recognised in multiple categories at routeone Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach East’s Peterborough Depot has achieved significant recognition as a finalist in three categories at the upcoming routeone Awards 2024. These nominations underscore the depot's outstanding contribution to the bus industry and the talent within its team.

The routeone Awards, a hallmark of excellence in the UK coach and bus industry, have named Stagecoach East's Peterborough Depot and its team members as finalists in the following categories:

Local Finalists:

Peter Collins , Engineering Manager, has been nominated in the Engineer of the Year, small/medium operator (up to 150 vehicles) category.

Hayden Mustafa , Operations Manager, is a finalist in the Rising Star category.

Stagecoach East (Peterborough Depot) is also a finalist in the Small/Medium Bus Operator of the Year (up to 150 buses) category, highlighting their excellence in delivering high-quality bus services.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

routeone Awards Finalists

Serving the Peterborough area and beyond, Stagecoach East’s Peterborough Depot is part of a broader network that covers key regions including Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, and Huntingdonshire. The depot plays a crucial role in the operation of services that connect communities across these regions, providing vital links for both urban and rural passengers. More information about the services and initiatives led by Stagecoach East, including their commitment to sustainability and customer service, can be found on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The routeone Awards, now in their 18th year, celebrate excellence across the coach and bus sectors, with finalists selected through a rigorous judging process by a panel of industry experts. The awards are recognised as the premier accolades in the UK transport industry, honouring those who set the benchmark for quality and service. The rigorous judging process ensures that only the most outstanding operators and professionals are honoured.

Helen Conway, Event Director for the routeone Awards, commented, “The finalists this year truly represent the best in the industry, and it’s a pleasure to acknowledge the achievements of Stagecoach East’s Peterborough Depot and its staff. Being named a finalist in three categories out of a total of 81 finalists is a significant accomplishment, reflecting their commitment to excellence across various aspects of their operations.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 13 November 2024, at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham, where over 800 industry professionals will gather to celebrate the achievements of this year’s leading operators and innovators.

For more details about the routeone Awards and the full list of finalists, visit routeone Awards.