Peterborough's Kingsley Beverages UK launches own-brand fizzy drinks into Heron Foods

Kingsley Beverages UK has launched its value own- brand ‘Kingsley’ soft drinks in Heron Foods to target heatwave spenders.

The Peterborough-based drinks business has listed its Cola, Cherryade, Orangeade, and Lemonade in 2 Litre bottles and multi-packs of six 330ml cans. The drinks will be hitting shelves across the country from 7th July.

The carbonated soft drinks launched in the discount food retailer ahead of the forecast heatwave to target key summer shoppers stocking up for festivals, picnics, parties and BBQs this season.

As Kingsley Beverages focuses on driving distribution in the UK, it is ‘keen to celebrate the drinks premium taste’ within the value category – with occasions acting as a key emphasis for expanding brand awareness in stores.

Chris Bradshaw, UK Managing Director from Kingsley Beverages UK said: “In 2025 and going into 2026 shopping occasions will be an important part of our road map to success in the UK market. Key events that earmark getting people together such as August Bank Holiday, Halloween and Christmas will support our growth as we go into Q4.

“We believe Kingsley soft drinks – particularly in the 330ml can format – will ultimately compete with similar, more expensive, products in the category on taste. Our price point allows shoppers to experience great flavour at an accessible price whether simply refreshing themselves or celebrating that special occasion.”

Recent this month, by Attest, shows people are less price‑driven compared to the peak crisis years, with the emphasis now on taste and provenance. The findings showed bulk buying is evolving too, with many shoppers purchasing premium own‑label and value branded goods over mainstream supermarket staples.

Chris added: “Cost-of-living hikes have made entertaining more expensive, so our placement in Heron foods allows us to get in front of a people who are not only buying at affordable prices but recognising that a value label no longer means compromising on taste.

“People who are willing to explore ranges to find drinks that are right for their fridges.”

Kingsley Beverages UK is a premium, affordable soft drinks business based in Peterborough.

Founded in 2007, the international beverage company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with regional offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Houston, USA. ​