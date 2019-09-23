Peterborough Thomas Cook staff in good spirits at the pub as Posh offer free football tickets

Staff at Thomas Cook in Peterborough have not had much to cheer after the travel giant's collapse this morning.

But some of the near 1,200 employees who have lost their jobs remained in good spirits as they shared a drink (or two!) together at the Harvester in Alwalton to toast the end of their time at the firm.

A group posed for photographers earlier this afternoon, with one person shouting: "We love Thomas Cook all the way until the end!" and another chanting: "Thomas Cook's barmy army!"

One person, understandably, said:"If there are any jobs going get in touch!", while another joked: "The customers were ATOL protected but we weren't!"

ATOL protects travellers financially if their travel company ceases trading.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have followed Lincoln City in offering Thomas Cook staff free tickets to Saturday's match against AFC Wimbledon.

Thomas Cook staff at the Harvester in Alwalton

The club tweeted: "The Posh and Thomas Cook have enjoyed a long-standing relationship since the business moved to the city in 1977. Following the news this morning that Thomas Cook has ceased trading, we'd like to invite their employees to watch our game this weekend for free."

