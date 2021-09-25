Peterborough Telegraph’s Apprenticeship Awards showcase rising talent

The Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards were hosted by city-based radio presenter Kev Lawrence, who said: “All of our futures are brighter thanks to the apprentices of today, who are without doubt the leaders of tomorrow.”

First award of the evening was Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year and went to James Bajic of Landis & Gyr.

Next was Business & Law Apprentice of the Year and was given to office administrator Jessica Purnell,of Perkins Engines Company, who colleagues described as: “A star.”

The Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year was Sharon Maywood of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, who joined the apprentice scheme in 2017 and is now a fully qualified adult nurse working on the same ward at Peterborough City Hospital as when her journey began.

Winner of the Rising Star category Dani Murrell of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, was described as an outstanding member of her team, who played a vital role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentor of the Year was Thomas Mann of TMV Architects, whose nomination highlighted the importance of guiding not leading.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year was Lauren Bartle, of Larkfleet Homes, who grasps every opportunity to improve both her practical skills and understanding of site operations.

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year title went to Kate Amess of the BGL Group, who successfully completed her Level 4 Commercial Procurement and Supply apprenticeship programme in April.

Stainless Metalcraft, whose apprenticeship programme has been recognised locally, regionally and nationally via a number of awards, won the SME Employer of the Year category.

BGL lifted the Large Employer of the Year, having clearly demonstrated growing their own talented people was an integral part of the business strategy.

The Training Provider/Programme of the Year was provided by School of Nursing and Midwifery, Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care, Anglia Ruskin University, who have been educating nurses and midwives for over 25 years and are the largest provider in England for nursing and midwifery;

The final award of the evening was Regional Apprentice of the Year and the winner was Rebecca Arnott (PJ Care Ltd).who has gone from an enthusiastic office-based employee with no experience to a highly regarded member of staff who others look up to.

PT editor Mark Edward said: “What a fantastic night to celebrate apprenticeships, one of the keystones of the city’s future. Organisation of tonight’s event has been done by the staff at the Peterborough Telegraph but none of it would be possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are immensely grateful.”

