Peterborough taxi company offers Thomas Cook staff free trips to interviews as more city firms advertise jobs

A Peterborough taxi company is offering Thomas Cook staff free trips to interviews as the city continues to unite around the employees who have lost their jobs today following the travel giant’s collapse.

Peterborough Cars posted on Facebook: “To anybody who has lost their jobs today with Thomas Cook our hearts at Peterborough Cars go to you. We will be offering you free taxis to any new interviews you may have as long as we have proof that you were a part of Thomas Cook and correspondence on interviews. We support you all and hope you all land on your feet sooner rather than later. DM us for more info.”

The PT reported earlier today that a number of Peterborough companies have been coming forward with job opportunities for staff at Thomas Cook who have lost their employment as a result of the firm going bust, including BGL Group, Whirlpool and Embe Soul Food Restaurant.

Now, several more have come forward.

Bauer Media Group tweeted: “We’re very sad to hear about the news affecting Thomas Cook staff today and neighbours of our Media House office in Peterborough. We have a number of vacancies available at http://bauermedia.co.uk/careers and those interested can visit Media House and ask to speak to the HR hiring team.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara tweeted: “I have been contacted by Hygiene Solutions, @Hygiene_Sol who have a number of roles available at their UK headquarters in Kings Lynn. They would like to invite local Thomas Cook employees to apply. Details should be emailed to: jo.marchant@hygienesolutionsuk.com.”

The firm’s website says it keeps patient environments safe and reduces the risk of hospital acquired infections.

Fengate printing firm Snuggle tweeted: “We have several positions open at Snuggle HQ here in Fengate. Customer Support, Office Admin/Sales and Web Developer positions. Interested candidates can email contactus@snuggleprinting.co.uk.”

Damian Wawrzyniak, who runs House of Feasts in Eye Green, tweeted: “If any of @ThomasCookUK employees based in Peterborough looking for work, I have now positions available at @HouseOfFeasts. I won’t be able to employ everyone but I will share this with all friends across Hospitality industry! Apply with your CV reservations@houseoffeasts.co.uk.”

A free aviation jobs fair is being held at Gatwick on October 3. See https://aviationjobexpo.com/ for more details.

