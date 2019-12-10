Peterborough students have been Inspired by Gigabit City

Medical wristbands, solar powered bin lorries and fast food drone deliveries were some of the innovative ideas proposed by Peterborough students.

The youngsters from Thomas Deacon Academy were taking part in the Inspire Your City programme, which has just been launched by CityFibre and Opportunity Peterborough’s Skills Service.

Discussing ideas at the Inspire Your City competition.

Ten city schools will take part in the challenge, which ends next March, to come up with new ways residents and businesses can make the most of its new gigabit connectivity.

Teams of students will compete against each other to come up with imaginative services or products to use CityFibre’s Gigabit City network.

Sarah Anstiss, Skills Lead at The Skills Service said, “This partnership adds a fun twist to an enterprise challenge that will really fire students’ imaginations.”

“This adds a new dimension to our work, inspiring students’ career choices and helping them understand how businesses function.

“We want this to give students a greater stake in Peterborough, inspiring local businesses and informing plans for how the city should work and function in the future.”

Rebecca Stephens, City Manager at CityFibre said: “CityFibre’s Gigabit City development will be of enormous benefit to residents and businesses in Peterborough, offering the kind of data transfer speeds required for the modern digital landscape.

“The Inspire Your City programme offers the perfect opportunity to work with the community and start to understand what exciting transformational benefits the network will bring.”