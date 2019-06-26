Peterborough signage firm’s new deal points way to the future

A signage business in Peterborough has announced a new joint owner as the enterprise looks to expand its operations.

Fastsigns, based in Lincoln Road, has teamed up with industry veteran Paul Robinson who has joined existing owner Richard Towers.

Mr Robinson, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, said: “When the opportunity arose to join Richard at the Peterborough centre, I jumped at the chance.

“I have been aware of the Fastsigns business for more than 25 years, and I look forward to contributing my expertise in the industry to further building this well-regarded brand locally.”

Mr Towers said: “By creating an opportunity for us to capitalise on each other’s expertise, we feel the level of service we will be able to offer will be second to none.”