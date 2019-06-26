Peterborough’s Mick George named as one of the UK’s most inspiring companies

High profile company Mick George has been heralded as one of the most inspirational companies in the UK.

The accolade for the Huntingdon-based business, which specialises in skip hire and waste collection, comes from the London Stock Exchange.

It has named the company as one of the 1,000 most inspirating companies in the UK.

It is the third year running that Mick George has been included the LSE’s prestigious Companies to Inspire Britain index.

Mick George was listed in the top performing engineering and construction sector recording revenues of between £100 million and £150 million.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive of Mick George, said: “In times of economic and political uncertainty that is hindering the performance of many businesses, reports such as this give us clarity that many are doing their part in building a resilient and productive business environment that will counter some of that indecision.

“This is undoubtedly an exciting time for our business.”

“Our philosophy of innovation and continuous investment allows us to lead from the front in our industry.”