Peterborough’s British Sugar still seeks solution for its heritage puzzle

Have your say

Bosses of British Sugar have revealed they are still reviewing plans for a multi-million pound food store and homes development on their Peterborough site.

Demolition of the company’s head office in Oundle Road, Woodston, was halted in February after the prominent glass cube section of the premises was given a grade two listed status by Historic England.

The shock move meant demolition of the building had to stop while the company agreed a new way forward with planning chiefs at Peterborough City Council.

British Sugar is hoping to secure approval to use its site at Woodston for a Lidl food store and 70 homes development.

Its initial application was rejected by councillors in December and the firm had submitted a second application with more affordable homes when the Historic England decision brought work to a halt.

The firm has already moved its employees into new purpose built offices at Hampton.

A spokeswoman for British Sugar said: “We are still reviewing our plans at the old British Sugar site on Oundle Road.

“This follows the disappointing news earlier this year that part of the site had been listed.

She added: “There is no demolition work taking place on site. We are in discussion with the relevant authorities about how to take this forward.”

Historic England’s register states the 1970s building is “a sophisticated and elegant commercial building that was praised in the contemporary architectural press.”

Related:

British Sugar vows development of Peterborough head office site will be for benefit of residents