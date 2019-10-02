Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner and ImpraGas founder wins top honour for best business

Former BBC Apprentice winner Joseph Valente has seen his plumbing business take top honours at a national awards contest.

Mr Valente’s ImpraGas, based in Yaxley, was named National Boiler & Heating Installer of the Year at the 2019 Energy Efficiency Awards.

The judges heard that ImpraGas had enjoyed impressive growth and now install more than 200 boilers a month – up from 125 in 2018.

The company is now nationwide covering all of England, Scotland and Wales with a targeted turnover of £12 million and 125 staff members.

Afterwards, Mr Valente, who won The Apprentice title in 2015 before splitting from the reality TV show’s host Lord Sugar two years later, said: “This award is for Team Impra, to each and every one of my wonderful employees that work so hard on a daily basis.

“When I set this company up as one man and a van only seven short years ago, I believed we would one day be a national organisation – we’ve not only achieved that, but we have now been recognised as number one in the UK.”

The awards praise the work the energy efficiency sector is doing to implement energy efficiency schemes and encourage best practice within the energy industry.”

Praising the firm, the judges said: “ImpraGas isn’t a conventional boiler installation business. It is a National Local Installer that provides flexible energy efficiency solutions to the heart of people homes across the nation.”

