Peterborough recruitment firm for food industry is hungry for growth

A recruitment company in Peterborough is searching for larger premises as it looks to take on more staff as the business expands.

The Sterling Choice, in Innovation Way, Lynch Wood, plans to increase staff from 18 to 40 and is poised to move into more overseas markets.

The company, which specialises in recruitment for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food industry, has just marked its sixth anniversary since its creation by directors Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Wyatt operating from a home office.

Associate director Richard Hanwell, who joined the business in 2016, said: “Our growth plans for the next five years mean we need local offices with capacity to support 40 to 50 staff.”

He said the business is currently searching for new premises in Peterborough to support its future plans for UK and international growth.

The company already operates in Germany and Holland and is working to expand its presence across the European mainland.

Its growth in employee numbers is already underway with the recent recuitment of three more members of staff.

Mr Hanwell said: “We could not be prouder of the team. We have amassed a team of extremely ambitious and high achieving individuals and are still actively looking for new candidates to join the business.

“Their work ethic is second to none as is their desire to better themselves.

“It is the work ethic that brings us our results.

“Without their efforts we would not be able to predict and plan for such an exciting future.”