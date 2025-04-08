Peterborough recruiter announced as finalist in Rainbow Honours 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading HR and recruitment specialist, Gi Group UK, is celebrating its latest industry recognition after being announced as a finalist for ‘Large Brand or Organisation of the Year’ at the Rainbow Honours 2025.

Employing close to 260 people and serving more than 1000 clients across sectors from logistics and industrial to engineering and automotive from its 69 UK locations, Gi Group has been recognised in the Rainbow Honours for its EDI (Equality, Diversity & Inclusion) initiatives focused on creating an inclusive workplace.

The company’s EDI team, headed up by Emma-Louise Taylor, Group Head of Learning and Development at Gi Group, have been declared finalists for their ‘This is me’ initiative which embraces neurodiversity in the workplace. From one of a kind ‘Neurodiversity in the Workplace’ guides, its internal role model programme and internal and external webinars to its neuro-inclusion training and tailored employee value proposition the team are focused on continually progressing the business’s inclusive offerings.

Emma-Louise comments: “This recognition is a fantastic honour for our whole team. Our initiatives are aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of neurodivergence among employees and clients, leading by example by showcasing neurodiverse role models, supporting personal development to provide neuro-friendly training opportunities and creating a flexible and supportive working environment.

“To achieve these objectives, we have created our Role Model Initiative which is a neurodiverse employee-led programme established to demonstrate the value of diverse perspectives. We have also created and implemented our own internal webinars and training, totalling 262 hours of additional awareness so far. In addition, our neuro-friendly development programmes, inclusive recruitment process and our enhanced employee wellbeing support system are all evidence of our focused approach to nurturing diversity within the workplace.”

Alongside other notable names - Colgate-Palmolive, DHL Group, Pfizer, first direct, Amey, Haleon, Hyatt, LV=, Ocado Group and Ogilvy UK - the business has been named as a finalist in the Large Brand or Organisation of the Year category. To announce the winner, there will be a ceremony on Friday 27th June at the London Hilton on Park Lane, which promises to be a wonderful evening recognising the impressive work of each finalist.

Emma-Louise added: “We’re proud to be recognised for this honour alongside other leading businesses in the UK. We recognise the importance of supporting the talent of neurodivergent people and championing members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Acknowledging the values and requirements of individuals across our business, and putting the suitable support structure in place, is the key to a fruitful and driven workforce.”

Gi Group is uniquely committed to the social and economic value, ensuring each member of its team is supported and recognised. The Rainbow Honours celebrate individuals and organisations who dedicate themselves to driving change and championing LBGTQIA+ equality. This prestigious event recognises and rewards inspiring people and groups whose efforts significantly advance inclusion and equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.