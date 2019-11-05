Peterborough racing driver powers his way to Radical Cup podium finish

A Peterborough business is celebrating after a racing driver took four podium finishes across a 12-race series.

Ross Elliott (25), who is sponsored by JC Couriers, based in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, battled torrential rain, heatwaves and tough competition in his first full season in the open-cockpit sportscar Radical SR1 Cup series.

Ross Elliott

Among his achievements were a second place at Norfolk’s Snetterton Circuit to clinch third place in the championship.

Amanda Chappell, managing director of JC Couriers, said: “We support Ross and Peterborough’s Avidity Motorsport team because they share our values and apply the same safety, reliability and performance standards on the track as our own couriers do on UK and international road networks.

“Ross’ superb first season results show these elements are key to success.”

Mr Elliott said: “The support we’ve received from JC Couriers has been key to our successful season and I’m delighted to have delivered a top three position in the first year of our relationship.”