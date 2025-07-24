Peterborough mum turns mental health battle into record-breaking business success

A local businesswoman who once struggled to get out of bed due to postnatal depression is now celebrating her most successful month in business to date — after turning her pain into purpose.

Rumana Jeffreys, a former practising accountant from Peterborough, has achieved a record-breaking month in sales this July through her specialist consulting business, helping accountants across the UK grow their firms. But just a few years ago, she was battling severe depression, unable to speak to anyone or leave the house.

The journey began after the birth of her daughter, when Rumana was hit with postnatal depression. “I felt useless, exhausted and overwhelmed. I went from being at the height of my career to feeling like I had no identity,” she said. “I stopped seeing my friends, my relationships were strained, and my health was deteriorating. I couldn’t even bring myself to talk to anyone.”

After reaching out to her GP, she was referred for CBT therapy — a turning point in both her personal and professional life.

Founder of Fast Track Clients Rumana Jeffreys

“That therapy changed everything,” she said. “Bit by bit, I started to rebuild myself. I channelled all my energy into building a business that would allow me to help others — specifically accountants who are often overwhelmed, burnt out, and under immense pressure.”

Since launching her consulting practice, Rumana has supported dozens of accounting professionals, combining her deep industry knowledge with personal empathy and resilience. Her work has not only impacted firms across the UK, but she’s also had the opportunity to work with accounting practices in the United States and Canada — expanding her reach and influence internationally.

This July, she hit a milestone with her best month in business to date — a testament to what’s possible when mental health is prioritised and purpose is found through adversity.

“I want to show other women, especially mums, that it’s okay to ask for help. Your struggles don’t define you — they can shape your success. There’s life after depression, and it can be more fulfilling than you ever imagined.”

Mum of 3, Rumana Jeffreys

Rumana is now on a mission to continue supporting accountants globally — not just with strategies for business growth, but with an understanding of the emotional and mental challenges that often come with the job.