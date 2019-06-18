Peterborough law firm Roythornes praised for commitment to staff wellbeing

A Peterborough law firm has been praised for the high standard of its commitment to staff wellbeing and development.

Roythornes Solicitors, of Stuart House, St John’s Street, has been awarded a silver accreditation by Investors in People.

Gillian Nash-Kennell, HR director at Roythornes, which has 200 staff and offices in Spalding, Alconbury and Nottingham, said: “We are delighted to have achieved the silver Investors in People award, particularly as this is the first year we’ve applied for the accreditation.

“We look to empower our teams and individuals by investing in training and management time, so I’m thrilled this was recognised in our assessment.”

Vember Mortlock, managing director, said: “Supporting and developing our staff is one of our priorities, so achieving silver status is a real triumph and testament to our dedication. We are looking to recruit at all our offices.”

“We aim to offer great benefits for staff at all levels and consistently feature in the Legal 500, however this highly respected accolade will hopefully help encourage top level talent to join us.”