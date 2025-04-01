Peterborough law firm Hunt & Coombs appoints John Scott as Equity Partner and Notary Public

By Catherine Lidgley
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
Hunt & Coombs, a leading law firm in East Anglia, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Scott as a Partner and Notary Public, further strengthening its Corporate and Commercial team.

With over 16 years of experience in the legal profession, John brings extensive expertise in commercial property and corporate transactions, having worked on complex, multi-million-pound restructuring deals, mergers and acquisitions, management buyouts, and partnership arrangements.

Originally qualifying into commercial property, John quickly expanded his practice into broader corporate legal services and is known for his practical, personable, and business-focused approach.

John joins the firm following a successful career advising a wide range of clients, including SMEs, developers, and multinational corporations. His recent work includes advising on the acquisition of a long-standing engineering company and managing the sale of the entire issued share capital of a UK business to an international buyer. He also has significant experience in the acquisition of development sites.

John Scott joins Hunt & Coombs as Partner

As a Notary Public, John is well-positioned to support clients with the increasing internationalisation of both business and personal affairs. He can assist with foreign jurisdiction documentation, enhancing and supporting the first class service already provided by the Hunt & Coombs corporate and commercial team adding further value to Hunt & Coombs' service offering.

Commenting on his appointment, John said: “I’m delighted to be joining Hunt & Coombs, a firm with a strong heritage and a clear vision for growth. I’ve always enjoyed building relationships with clients, getting to know their business and goals so I can offer not just legal advice, but real support for their ambitions. I look forward to helping expand the firm’s corporate offering while maintaining the personal, client-first approach that has been the foundation of my practice.”

