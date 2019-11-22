Peterborough law firm celebrates major acquisition

A leading Peterborough law firm has completed the acquisition of a London legal practice.

Buckles, based in Bourges Boulevard, has marked the acquisition of Lyndales Solicitors with a celebration attended by about 100 guests including clients, stakeholders, staff and friends.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of Buckles, said: “We are delighted to officially announce the acquisition of Lyndales to strengthen our London proposition.

“Based on a long history of client-led service, Buckles has a strong regional reputation acquired mainly through organic growth.

“The legal market has changed and we don’t want to rest on our laurels. Building on a position of strength and safeguarding our clients UK-wide, we are implementing an exciting growth strategy.

He added: “Lyndales is a perfect fit for us as they are also a people-driven business. Lyndales is an established London firm and we are thrilled to merge our teams’ expertise to offer our clients a wider range of legal expertise.”

Stanley Harris, Lyndales’ managing partner, said: “We have built a strong reputation in London during the last 20 years for clear, pragmatic, expert advice.

“This aligns perfectly with Buckles’ ethos of providing a legally focused, relationship driven service and we are delighted to be joining forces. Our clients can now benefit from a widely expanded range of services including construction, contentious probate and many more. In addition to our existing close connections with Germany, we can offer our clients expertise in European law.”

Buckles has offices in Peterborough, London, Nottingham and Stamford and the acquisition of Lyndales reflects the award-winning firm’s recent emphasis on growth with a strong focus on the London market.