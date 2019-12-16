Peterborough housing association’s double help for people in need at Christmas

A Peterborough housing association has come up with two ways to help local people in need this Christmas.

Staff at Accent Housing, in St John’s Street, were asked to donate an item of food before joining their office party.

Damian Roche, director of customer experience at Accent Housing.

The donations were put together to make up over 20 food parcels, which have since been given out to some of Accent’s most vulnerable residents across the city.

Staff also agreed to buy gifts and donate them to Peterborough Women’s Aid. More than 70 presents have been presented to the charity and will be given to vulnerable people who are staying in the charity’s city centre refuge over Christmas.

Director of Customer Experience, Damian Roche, said: “The generosity of our 30 or so colleagues never fails to amaze me.”

Alison Mackie, of Peterborough Women’s Aid, said: “Christmas will be very special for our families.”