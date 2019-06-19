Peterborough housing association is poised for consolidation

A leading housing association which manages hundreds of homes in Peterborough is planning to consolidate its structure and become one organisation.

The Longhurst Group, which acquired Axiom Housing, based in Cottesmore Close, Netherton, two years ago in a move that was to create more jobs and homes in Peterborough, will merge its four member companies into one organisation called Longhurst Group.

Bosses say the consolidation on July 1 will improve efficiency, simplify its structure and enhance services.

As well as Axiom, the group includes FCH, Spire Homes and (L&H) Homes and employs more than 1,200 people and operates across more than 50 local authority areas.

Chief executive, Julie Doyle, said: “This places us in a strong position for the future and will help us deliver our ambitious 2025, Improving Lives strategy.

“The benefits include annual savings of over £500,000 and a clearer structure that will enable decisions to be made more quickly. Ultimately, it will help the Group build more homes and do more for customers.”