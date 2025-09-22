Peterborough garage recognised among UK’s top Bosch service centres

Copy of the certificate provided by the garage

A garage in Peterborough has earned recognition for its quality of service after achieving certification within the Bosch Car Service network, a highly regarded award given only to garages that consistently meet demanding benchmarks.

The certificate is awarded following a series of independent assessments covering technical expertise, staff training, workshop equipment, and customer care.

The owner, Mehdi Faqirzad, commented that the certification aims to “highlight garages that demonstrate professionalism and consistently deliver high standards.”

The Peterborough site, is now among a select group of workshops nationwide to hold the accolade.

While the award does not recommend individual services or pricing, it is intended to give drivers reassurance that the garage has met the criteria set out by Bosch Car Service.