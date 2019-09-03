Peterborough Festival of Antiques to grow after change of ownership

A high profile festival of antiques in Peterborough is under new ownership.

The Peterborough Festival of Antiques, which is held twice a year at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, has been acquired by the International Antiques and Collectors Fairs (IACF).

The ICAF, which organisers more than 40 antiques and collectables fairs across the UK each year, has acquired the festival from BE Events.

The Peterborough Festival of Antiques has been held at the Arena since 1999 and can attract 15,000 plus people over the course of the event.

Jason Lunn, EEAEC venue director, said: “The Peterborough Festival of Antiques has gone from strength to strength at the arena, and this move by IACF underlines its importance to the national and international antiques market.”

Will Thomas, managing director of IACF, said: “This event makes an incredible addition to the IACF family of events, cementing our position as the UK’s premier antiques event organisers.

“We hope to build on Peterborough’s current success by increasing the number of trade buyers, by using our comprehensive database and extensive list of contacts.

“The fair’s current format and layout have proved very popular and we do not plan to change anything.”

The Peterborough Festival of Antiques has grown to become one of the largest antiques events in Europe.