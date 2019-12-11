Peterborough entrepreneur among first to join prestigious tech venture

An enterprising Peterborough woman has been named among the first intake of a new hi-tech venture that aims to drive diversity in the tech and start-up world.

Maria Noel Reyes(35) has been selected with 30 other entrepreneurs to join the first TechHub Accelerate programme, which is backed by tech giants Google and Silicon Valley Bank.

She has been chosen after creating her own tech start-up, VozLab, which aims to harness the potential of voice-first technologies for business brands.

The 12 month programme at the TechHub in London, which is Europe’s longest-running startup support organisation, will help Maria develop her business start-up, which has already attracted support from some businesses.

Maria, a mother of one who decided to leave her high-profile corporate role as a Digital Marketing Director with Peterborough-based Bauer to join the ranks of tech start-ups, said she was delighted to have been chosen to join the TechHub.

She said: “I’m honoured to be with 30 entrepreneurs driving incredible causes and businesses. The programme will help me navigate the start up and tech world and open the doors to support and investment that I might not have been able to reach. It understands voice-first technology has huge potential and wants to make sure my company grows at the speed other tech startups have done.”

Elizabeth Varley, TechHub’s founder, said: “We aim to support more diverse companies. Moving the needle on inclusion in the tech industry takes direct support - not just talk about the challenges.”