Peterborough dry cleaners open 24/7 fully automated unit at Serpentine Green

Long-standing Peterborough business Peters’ Cleaners has opened a fully automated unit at Serpentine Green.

The award-winning business was established in 1963 since when it has been providing dry cleaning and laundry services in and around Peterborough and Stamford.

Located at the front of the shopping centre in Hampton, next to The Barber Pod, Peters Cleaners’ new unit will provide a 24/7 service for shoppers to drop off and pick up their laundry at their convenience.

To begin using the facility all shoppers need to do is sign up on Peters’ Cleaners website at http://peterscleaners.co.uk/. They will then receive a membership pack which will include three membership cards to scan at the unit when dropping off and picking up their laundry, as well as instructions on how to use the service.

Vicky Whiter, managing director of Peters’ Cleaners, said: “We’ve invested a huge amount into modernising the business and developing the new equipment in order to bring this service to Serpentine Green. As a Peterborough local, I couldn’t be more excited to be launching in my home town.

“We’re so excited to have opened our first 24/7 automated unit and can’t wait to welcome customers old and new to try it out.”

Anna Steyn, senior marketing manager at British Land, owner of Serpentine Green, said: “We’re always looking at ways to support local businesses as well as bring new services, and no doubt the unit will be a great addition to the shopping centre.”