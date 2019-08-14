Peterborough charities offered rent free office by building society

A Peterborough office has become available rent-free for a good cause, thanks to a building society’s empty upstairs.

Leeds Building Society is offering charities the chance to apply for the space above their Queen street branch in Peterborough city centre.

The currently unoccupied 3,628 square feet space is available on a rental basis for three to five years and is endowed with one of the city’s lauded Anthony Gormley sculptures on its roof.

The building society, which has now had a branch in Peterborough for over 30 years, believes that offering the space to charities rent-free will help the successful applicants by giving them a stable home to conduct their work from, without obstructive overhead costs.

Karen Wint, Chief Operating Officer for Leeds Building Society said: “As a business we are committed to the communities in which our colleagues and members live and work.

“Our branches are at the heart of our communities and we couldn’t think of a better way to demonstrate this than to share this available space with a good cause.

“Donating office space is something we have done successfully in Leeds, where Holbeck Elderly Aid, a charity that supports older people in the community, created a home within previously unused space.

“At a time when securing funding is increasingly challenging for charities, we wanted to provide an opportunity for a good cause to relocate, expand or just get off the ground with somewhere to call home.”

Charities interested in the rent-free space can complete an application form via Leeds Building Society’s website or contact Community Manager Holly Buckley at community@leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk.