Peterborough business chiefs’ relief at polls clarity

Business leaders in Peterborough have breathed a sigh of relief after the general election result appeared to clear Brexit uncertainty.

They say the landslide triumph for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson should help firms that had postponed investment decisions.

Stephen Hawkins, Eddisons Partner, who heads commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews’ Peterborough office, said: “The general election has cleared away at least one uncertainty and that will come as a relief to those who put off property and business decisions.

“Yet many uncertainties remain. There are technical matters, such as a review of the business rates régime, the reform of the planning system, and the need for substantial infrastructure investment, as well as reconciling the skills deficit in the UK construction industry.”

John Bridge, chief executive of Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said: “I expect to see Peterborough businesses going ahead with investment and job creation now the general election has cleared the fog of uncertainty.”

Newly elected Peterborough MP, Paul Bristow, said: “We need to help small businesses by reforming and lowering business rates. This will improve local high streets. And we need to invest in local infrastructure to make Peterborough the best place in the country to do business.”