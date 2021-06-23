Winning a prestigious Peterborough Telegraph Business Award will help your organisation to stand out from the crowd

Judges will be selecting from 14 categories covering innovation, corporate social responsibility, apprentices, employers of all sizes, young entrepreneurs, new businesses and outstanding performance in digital and retail.

And the awards ceremony itself will be an in-person celebration, offering a glittering night out after one of the most difficult trading periods in recent history.

The annual event will take place this year on Friday, November 19, at the Holiday Inn West, Peterborough, and will be attended by over 250 people.

Make sure your business nomination is put in front of the judges

The event is run by the Peterborough Telegraph, and sponsored by Azets, the largest regional Top 10 SME Accountancy and Business Advisory firm, delivering accounting, tax, audit, business and advisory services in the UK and internationally.

Telegraph editor Mark Edwards said: “The Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards are the region’s premier business awards celebrating excellence in enterprise, and taking part in these awards has never been easier.

“The annual ceremony will celebrate the achievements of an array of different businesses, working in multiple areas. The 14 categories will highlight the stand-out people and businesses in Greater Peterborough who are developing the economy, generating employment and making a positive contribution to the local community.

“Winning a prestigious Peterborough Telegraph Business Award will help your organisation to stand out from the crowd, send a positive message to your existing customers and attract new business.”

Categories

Best New Business/Start Up of the Year

Small Business of the Year (Turnover up to £3 million)

Medium Business of the Year (turnover from £3 to £30 million)

Large Business of the Year (turnover £30 million plus)

Business Person of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Customer Service Award

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

Digital/Technology Company of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Best Business Response to the Crisis

Employer of the Year

Retailer of the Year (online or high street including property)