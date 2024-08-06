Peterborough-based Savills completes £1.3 million commercial development sale
Savills in Peterborough has overseen the sale of a commercial development site at Holbeach Road in Spalding to Commercial Development Projects Ltd for £1,307,000.
Savills say it was acting on behalf of ‘private individuals’. Flint Real Estate acted for the purchaser.
The 3.80 acre site has planning consent for drive-thru, restaurant and hotel and is considered suitable for a range of uses.
Edward Gee, director, commercial agency, Savills Peterborough, said: “The sale of this site is unique as it provides the new owners with a variety of development options. Subject to planning, we are excited to see the scheme come to fruition in due course.”
The surrounding area includes a service station with a Gulf petrol station and a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru. Springfields outlet village is situated on the other side of the roundabout and includes a range of retail stores such as Sports Direct, Starbucks, M&S and Radley.