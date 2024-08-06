Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Property experts in Peterborough have completed a £1.3 million sale of a development site.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Savills in Peterborough has overseen the sale of a commercial development site at Holbeach Road in Spalding to Commercial Development Projects Ltd for £1,307,000.

Savills say it was acting on behalf of ‘private individuals’. Flint Real Estate acted for the purchaser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3.80 acre site has planning consent for drive-thru, restaurant and hotel and is considered suitable for a range of uses.

The Spalding development site, marked in red, which has just been sold for £1.3 million

Edward Gee, director, commercial agency, Savills Peterborough, said: “The sale of this site is unique as it provides the new owners with a variety of development options. Subject to planning, we are excited to see the scheme come to fruition in due course.”

The surrounding area includes a service station with a Gulf petrol station and a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru. Springfields outlet village is situated on the other side of the roundabout and includes a range of retail stores such as Sports Direct, Starbucks, M&S and Radley.