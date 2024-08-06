Peterborough-based Savills completes £1.3 million commercial development sale

​Property experts in Peterborough have completed a £1.3 million sale of a development site.

Savills in Peterborough has overseen the sale of a commercial development site at Holbeach Road in Spalding to Commercial Development Projects Ltd for £1,307,000.

Savills say it was acting on behalf of ‘private individuals’. Flint Real Estate acted for the purchaser.

The 3.80 acre site has planning consent for drive-thru, restaurant and hotel and is considered suitable for a range of uses.

The Spalding development site, marked in red, which has just been sold for £1.3 millionThe Spalding development site, marked in red, which has just been sold for £1.3 million
The Spalding development site, marked in red, which has just been sold for £1.3 million

Edward Gee, director, commercial agency, Savills Peterborough, said: “The sale of this site is unique as it provides the new owners with a variety of development options. Subject to planning, we are excited to see the scheme come to fruition in due course.”

The surrounding area includes a service station with a Gulf petrol station and a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru. Springfields outlet village is situated on the other side of the roundabout and includes a range of retail stores such as Sports Direct, Starbucks, M&S and Radley.

