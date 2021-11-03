Peterborough bank branch closes

Royal Bank of Scotland

The bank announced the branch, located in Hereward Cross in the city centre, would be closing earlier in the year, saying ‘As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.’

Today (Wednesday) was the final day the branch would be open.

Royal Bank of Scotland customers will be able to use the Nat West branch which is located in Cathedral Square.

The bank offers a dedicated support line for customers who are aged over 60 which is open 8am to 8pm seven days a week with shorter waiting times - 0800 051 4177