Peterborough accountants sparkle for NSPCC.

Staff at a Peterborough accountants have been putting on the sparkle to help a national charity.

Colleagues at Baldwins, in Lincoln Road, got glittered up and sparkly for a fun and fund raising event to raise funds for the NSPCC.

The amoung raised has not been finalised yet.

Gemma Mason, senior manager of Baldwins, said: “We will always support the NSPCC and all the amazing work the charity does to help children.

“This event is special as it’s a different and happy event that gives everyone a great excuse to get in the festive spirit.”

Sarah Lambley, NSPCC Fundraising Manager for Peterborough, said: “Staff have really gone all out this year with the campaign and it was wonderful to know that so many members of the team be so enthusiastic about it.”

The money raised from the event will go towards funding NSPCC schemes like Speak Out, Stay Safe, which teaches children to recognise the signs of abuse and speak out to a trusted adult if something does not seem right.