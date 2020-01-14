Peterborough accountants bid farewell to two colleagues after service of more than 90 years

A leading accountancy firm has thanked two of its longest serving members of staff who have retired with a combined service of more than 90 years.

Colleagues at Moore Thompson, in Cygnet Park, Hampton, have said farewell to Marian Boxall and Melvyn Price.

Melvyn, who has spent more than 40 years at the firm, was a Partner at Moore Thompson for a number of years and a director of MT Computer Consulting, where he was the driving force behind IT at Moore Thompson.

Marian joined the firm in 1969 as a receptionist and gradually progressed through the firm during its various mergers to become the practice’s IT Manager.

To thank them both for their service, Moore Thompson’s partners and staff held a celebration to commend their years of hard work and dedication.

Mark Hildred, managing partner, said: “Marian and Melvyn have played an invaluable role and we are very sad to see them go.”

“They have both worked very hard and given so much to the firm. We cannot thank them enough. We hope that they both enjoy their retirement and we look forward to hearing what they get up to.”