Passengers do whip-round for Thomas Cook cabin crew while rail companies offer train refunds

Passengers did a whip-round for cabin crew on the last Thomas Crew flight back to the UK who had been told they would not be paid for the trip.

The staff found out before the flight from Orlando that they would be working for free after the Peterborough-based travel giant’s collapse, but they were overwhelmed by the show of support from passengers, with a video on the Sky News website showing one crew member giving a tearful speech.

Meanwhile, rail companies have agreed to offer support to Thomas Cook customers.

The Rail Delivery Group said: “Train companies are relaxing ticket rules to help Thomas Cook customers affected by the company’s collapse.

“Whether people were booked on specific services as part of their Thomas Cook package or had booked trains separately to get them to their holiday, train operators will let people catch the first available service with the original train operators they were due to travel with.

“Where people have booked tickets for holidays they will no longer be taking, people should contact their train operator to see if they can get a fee free refund.

Martin Nowell and Pixie Flageul in front of empty Thomas Cook check-in desks at Gatwick Airport in Sussex. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“In both instances, people will just need to demonstrate that they were a Thomas Cook customer, for example by showing a booking confirmation, e-ticket or boarding pass.”

Billy Denyer, director of customer propositions at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The collapse of Thomas Cook is very sad news for the company’s customers and staff. Train companies understand that people returning from their holidays will just want to get home quickly and with as little stress as possible and are happy to help by relaxing normal ticket rules.”

For more information, visit: https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/media-centre/press-releases/2019/469775955-2019-09-23.html.

