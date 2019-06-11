Novelty wear specialists launch pop-up shop in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre

A new pop-up shop offering novelty wear and gifts has opened in Peterborough's Queensgate.

Called Maze17, it will stay in the centre for just two weeks and is selling novelty t-shirts featuring comic book heroes and gifts

Centre managers say Maze17 has opened in time for Father's Day and that the use of pop-up shops is an ideal way of making use of any empty units.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “Queensgate Shopping Centre is now almost at capacity with most of our units filled.

"However, when units are empty we are finding ways to use them – even if it is short-term, for pop-up shops like these.

"We would like to give Maze17 a very warm welcome and wish them every success during their time at Queensgate.

"We can already see how popular this pop-up is going to be but visit soon before it leaves the centre."

Maze17 is located on the upper level next door to Greggs and will remain open until June 23.

It offers fully branded, licensed t-shirts in a range of Marvel, Disney and Warner Brothers styles and which are all designed and printed in-house.

Shoppers can expect to see Avengers, Toy Story and Harry Potter wear for men, women and children, as well as gifts.

Mr Broadhead said: "The first weekend was a roaring success with brilliant feedback from customers and lots of Father’s Day presents purchased."