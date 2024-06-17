The centre will open on June 22.

A new virtual reality gaming centre is gearing up to open in Peterborough.

VRXtra Peterborough will open its doors at Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton on Saturday (June 22).

The centre will open in the unit formerly occupied by travel agents TUI before it downsized units in the centre in May.

VRXtra will offer an exciting range on 13 VR escape rooms; suitable for two to six players, an immersive VR free roam experience- with a choice from 8 available options- as well as a choice of over 60 single player and multi player games.

This is alongside ‘Smash Point’ a fast-paced cartoon shooter for up to ten players.

The centre will be open between 10am and 8pm daily except for Sunday when it will open between 10am and 4pm.