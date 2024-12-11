New training partner at Peterborough solicitors shows commitment to growth

Roythornes Solicitors has announced a milestone in its commitment to growth and talent development, with Lizzie Walters stepping into the important role of Training Principal.

Lizzie, who joined Roythornes 13 years ago, began her career journey as a trainee solicitor with the firm and became a partner in their busy Corporate and Commercial team in 2019.

As Training Principal, Lizzie will oversee and enhance the firm’s solicitor training programme, ensuring that it meets the standards set by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Her role also includes providing support and feedback to Roythornes Trainees as they progress through the firm.

Lizzie’s first-hand understanding of the trainee journey uniquely positions her to guide and mentor the firm’s up-and-coming legal talent, making her an ideal fit for this role.

Speaking about her appointment, Lizzie said:

"I’m looking forward to supporting and working with the next generation of Roythornes’ lawyers. It’s so important that we recruit and develop the best people for the job and the fact that so many of our team started as trainees is testament to the programs we run.”

This appointment underscores Roythornes’ ongoing investment in its people and the growth of its team. The firm became an Investors In people Gold Award winner in 2023 and by cultivating talent from within, strengthens its ability to deliver the highest standard of service to clients while building a robust pipeline of skilled legal professionals.

Founded in 1934, the firm now has five offices including Peterborough and Spalding, and nearly 300 staff covering a wide range of specialism for both corporate and individual clients.