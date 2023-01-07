The city’s brand new PureGym fitness studio is on track to open this month.

Preparations are well underway inside the former H&M unit at Serpentine Green to meet the opening date of January 13- at 12pm- as exercise machines have begun to be moved in.

PureGym has confirmed that the unit is set to house over 220 pieces of exercise equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, an olympic weightlifting platform and will be open 24 hours a day.

The new PureGym at Serpentine Green in Hampton.

An initial opening date of December was given but that has since been moved back to the middle of January.

A PureGym spokesperson said: Following high demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in Peterborough, we are delighted to be opening our second gym in the city this year at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

"The brand new gym is spread across 14,700 sq. ft. and will offer members access to fixed pin and free weights, a dedicated spin studio, large functional area, group exercise classes, and access to our PTs to help them reach their fitness goals. PureGym Peterborough Serpentine Green Shopping Centre will complement the existing gym at Brotherhood Retail Park and will ensure the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas have access to high-quality, low-cost gyms 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer!”

