New president of Peterborough law group

A new president of the Peterborough Young Lawyers Group has been appointed.

Nick McCarthy, from local law firm Hegarty Solicitors, has taken up the role, and is diving into his new role by asking for more volunteers from Peterborough and the surrounding areas to become involved with the group.

Nick said: “I am very excited to begin my two-year tenure as President of the Peterborough Young Lawyers Group (PYLG). It is a deep honour and a privilege to be elected to this position and I look forward to working together with all the other young lawyers in the Peterborough and district region over the next two years to provide a strong social and career-networking environment for all young lawyers in the area.

“I joined the PYLG as a fresh out of the GDL paralegal back in 2014 and I have seen the society go from strength to strength. It is my goal to continue this growth both in terms of membership and also in relation to our output of hosting events and producing written and social media material.”

The Peterborough Young Lawyers Group is a subsidiary group of the Peterborough and District Law Society (PADLS). It is run by young lawyers, for young lawyers. The aim of the PYLG is to create a social environment for like-minded young lawyers, and provide a support network for those in the early stages of their career.

Membership of the PYLG is open to anyone above 18 years of age who is a law student, paralegal, legal executive, barrister or solicitor of up to five years’ experience.