New Peterborough Deichmann shoe shop will create new jobs in city

Fifteen new jobs will be created in Peterborough when a new shoe store opens its doors later this month.

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, will open the new store in Queensgate on October 19.

The retail giant’s new 414 metre squared unit is currently undergoing a complete £398,000 refurbishment. The store will add to Deichmann’s impressive 3,700 strong global portfolio.

The store opening has created 15 permanent jobs in the local area, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Like its counterparts, the Peterborough store will benefit from a simple, customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

Deichmann will be celebrating the opening on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th October, with great in store offers throughout the day:

• Free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on Saturday 19th October (up to £25.00)

• Spin the Wheel Game, giving shoppers the chance to win free shoes and massive discounts

• Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers, featuring an image chosen by Peterborough residents on social media

• Opening Offers on a select range of shoes

Deichmann has an impressive range of women’s shoes, bags and accessories, which have been gaining column inches in publications from Cosmopolitan to Elle.

The company also frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars, the latest AW19 collection being with singer/songwriter Rita Ora. Previous collaborations with British singing sensation, Ellie Goulding, design duo, Nova Chiu, and Hollywood celebrity, Halle Berry have brought exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.

Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas and Nike. These come with a price guarantee, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer. There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.

Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at just £5.99, with real leather products starting at £24.99.

Daniela Jesus, Store Manager of Deichmann Peterborough, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our doors in Peterborough and are thrilled to have been able to help create new local jobs.

“We are also looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Queensgate Shopping Centre.”

Anybody wishing to apply for a role at Deichmann Peterborough should visit: http://www.deichmann.com/GB/en/corp/careers.jsp